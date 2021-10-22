Thousands mourn Agnes Tirop on the streets of Eldoret

Thousands of athletes, coaches and residents on Friday brought business in Eldoret town to a standstill during the procession in honour of the late former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop.

While holding a giant banner with the phrase "End Gender Based Violence" and Tirop's images emblazoned on it, the message was clear - the athletics fraternity is fed up with the domestic squabbles that have now taken one of the country's rising stars.

Athletes, coaches and members of the public during a procession from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County escorting the body of the late Agnes Tirop to Kapnyamisa Primary School in Nandi County for a funeral service on October 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Tirop, who was found dead in her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County last week, will be buried on Saturday in her parent's home in Kapnyamisa Village, Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Police have said that Tirop's husband, Ibrahim Rotich, is the main suspect in the murder of the two-time World Championships medallist. He was arrested last week on Friday in Mombasa and has since been in custody awaiting trial.

After a brief prayer session and viewing of the body at the Eldoret Hospital Mortuary, the mourners, led by hundreds of world beaters, took to the streets of Eldoret in a procession that lasted close to two hours.

Members of the public catch a glimpse of the procession escorting the body of the late Agnes Tirop from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County to Kapnyamisa Primary School in Nandi County for a funeral service on October 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Former world champions Julius Yego (Javelin), Janeth Jepkosgei (800metres), Milcah Chemos (3000m steeplechase), Eunice Sum (800m), three-time London Marathon champion Mary Keitany led from the front.

Former Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono, marathoners Joan Chelimo, Lawrence Cherono, Caroline Chepkwony were also among the athletes who came out to mourn their departed compatriot.

Two-time Olympics marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, his training mate Jonathan Korir, former Olympics 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop, former 800m world champion Alfred Kirwa were also at the mortuary.

Former world javelin champion Julius Yego (left) and other athletes, coaches and members of the public during a procession from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County escorting the body of the late Agnes Tirop to Kapnyamisa Primary School in Nandi County for a funeral service on October 22, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The procession ended at 11:38am at Rivatex, along Kisumu Road in Eldoret town, before they proceeded to Kapnyamisa Primary School in Nandi Couny where the requime mass will be held from 12:30pm.