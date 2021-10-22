Thousands mourn Agnes Tirop on the streets of Eldoret

Agnes Tirop

Athletes, coaches and members of the public during a procession from Eldoret Hospital Mortuary in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County escorting the body of the late Agnes Tirop to Kapnyamisa Primary School in Nandi County for a funeral service on October 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While holding a giant banner with "End Gender Based Violence" and Tirop's images emblazoned on it, the message was clear - the athletics fraternity is fed up with the domestic squabbles that have now taken on of the country's rising stars.
  • Tirop, who was found dead in her home in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County last week, will be buried on Saturday in her parent's home in Kapnyamisa Village, Mosoriot, Nandi County.

Thousands of athletes, coaches and residents on Friday brought business in Eldoret town to a standstill during the procession in honour of the late former World Cross Country champion Agnes Tirop.

