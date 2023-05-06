Kenyan athlete who was based in Japan finally laid to rest in Njoro

Cynthia Njeri Mbarire, 21, who passed away on April 13, was on Saturday laid to rest at her home in Bagaria, Njoro sub-county, Nakuru County.

The burial was attended by former, and active athletes from Nyandarua and Laikipia counties including her formative years coach Solomon Wachira and Francis Kamau who is also Athletics Kenya (AK) Nyandarua county chairperson among others.

The funeral was also attended by Stephen Mayaka, a veteran athletics manager based Mchida, Tokyo, and Hitachi Long Distance Team Head Coach Satoru Kitamura.

Speaker after speaker described the late Cynthia, who was based in Japan where she died, as a brave and courageous athlete whose career was cut short by cancer even as she was destined for the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.

“Cynthia was heading to world glory and she had assured me that she will work hard and qualify to represent Kenya in the Paris Olympics next year. It’s sad her career has been cut short by illness,” said Mayaka.