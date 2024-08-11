Kenya top Africa in medals at Olympics as LA takes over torch 

In Paris

Paris 2024, the 33rd Olympic Games drew to a close yesterday with gold medals decided in nine sports, namely athletics, basketball, track cycling, handball, modern pentathlon, volleyball, water polo, weightlifting and wrestling.

It has been a culmination of 16 days of high-level sport that saw USA’s women's basketball team survive an almighty scare from hosts France before triumphing 67-66 to secure their record eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal at Bercy Arena Sunday.

USA entered the gold medal game on a 60-match Olympic undefeated streak dating back to 1992 and trailed by 10 points in the third quarter and by two halfway through the fourth quarter before pulling ahead.

It was a similar script in the men’s basketball final where USA’s LeBron James-led “Dream Team” destroyed hosts, Victor Wembenyama-powered France 98-87 in the final on Saturday to take gold.

Los Angeles last night took over the mantle as hosts of the next Olympic Games in 2028, promising to put together a spectacular show.

Paris handed over the flag to LA at the closing ceremony held at the Stade de France, a departure from the opening ceremony that was held virtually across the French capital.

“On the August 11 2024, LA28 will give the world a taste of what’s to come in Los Angeles a world-class city at the centre of sport, culture and creativity. People come to Los Angeles from every corner of the world to chase their dreams and in 2028, 15,000 elite athletes will join that chase. And we can’t wait to welcome you to the city of dreamers,” the LA organisers said in a communication released Sunday.

“Los Angeles is a cultural melting pot with a youthful energy and cutting-edge innovation at its core.”

Kenya emerged as the best African national overall on the medals table in 16th place with a total of 11 medals – four gold, two silver and five bronze, with Algeria closest at 39th place overall with three medals - two gold and a bronze.

USA topped the medal standings with 126 medals (40 gold, 44 silver and 42 bronze) with China second with 91 medals (40-27-24) and Japan third on 45 medals (20-12-13).

Team Kenya Chef de Mission (delegation leader) Shadrack Maluki commended the athletes for their dedication.

“We have given it our all as a country. We need to thank our athletes for literally giving it all for their motherland,” Maluki, the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, said.

“It wasn’t an easy Olympics because what we saw was application of technology by countries that embraced the same while we relied on raw talent.

“It’s a high time we embraced technology and, going forward, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya, together with the government, will work together to ensure that whatever is needed to improve our sports is availed to our athletes. All in all, thank them for their commitment and dedication.”

Kenya’s four gold medals were won by Beatrice Chebet (5,000m, 10,000m), Faith Kipyegon (1,500m) and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (800m).

The three silvers came via Kipyegon (5,000m) and Ronald Kwemoi (5,000m) with the five bronze panned by Faith Cherotich (3,000m steeplechase), Abraham Kibiwot (3,000m steeplechase), Mary Moraa (800m), Benson Kipruto (marathon) and Hellen Obiri (marathon).

Newly appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen landed in France in time to celebrate the gold medals by Kipyegon and Wanyonyi, alongside Kwemoi’s 5,00m silver and the bronze medals in the marathon by Benson Kipruto and Hellen Obiri.

He also visited Kenya House where Kenya’s cultural, trade and sports interests were being curated.

“It has been a great experience for me. I’d like to congratulate Team Kenya for a successful show – we are the first in Africa and first in the athletics competition in the world,” Mukomen said.

“The national anthem being played was a great marketing platform for our country.”

He noted that the Kenya House concept was also successful.