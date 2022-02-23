Kenya to launch 'world class' marathon, says Sports CS Amina

Amina Mohamed

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed (right) and former Principal Secretary for Tourism Fatuma Hirsi converse during the fundraising and launch of Nairobi International School Indoor Sports facility at Trade Mark Hotel on February 22, 2022.

Photo credit: Ayumba Ayodi | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed disclosed Tuesday night that the marathon, that is likely to be held in May this year, will be known as the Uhuru Classic City Marathon.
  • Amina further said that part of the marathon route will snake through the Nairobi Express Way that is currently under construction.

Nairobi is set to have another marathon that could rival World Marathon Majors in terms of prize money in three month's time.

