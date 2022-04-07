Kenya names marathon teams for World Championships

Athletics Kenya on Thursday named the country's marathon teams for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games slatted for later this year.

The World Athletics Championships will be held from July 15 to 24 in Eugene, Oregon, United States of America while the Commonwealth Games are scheduled for July 28 to August 8 in Birmingham, England.

AK President Jack Tuwei said that the World marathon women's defending champion Ruth Chepng'etich and two-time World Half Marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor will lead team for the World Athletics Championships.

The 2019 Chicago Marathon champion Lawrence Cherono and Barnabas Kiptum make up the men's team that has the 2017 World marathon men's champion Geoffrey Kirui on standby.

Chepng'etich, who is fresh from winning Chicago Marathon, will team up with the newly crowned Paris Marathon champion Judith Jeptum and Maureen Chepkemoi while Angela Tanui is a reserve.

The women's team for the Commonwealth Games comprises 2020 Los Angeles Marathon winner Margaret Wangare, 2019 Standard Chartered Bank Nairobi Marathon champion Purity Changwony and 2021 Rotterdam Marathon champion Stella Barsosio.

Viola Cheptoo is a reserve.

The men's team for "Club" Games has Philemon Katherine, who finished third at Valencia Marathon last year, Eric Kiptanui and Jonathan Korir. Michael Githare is a reserve.

Tuwei said the teams managements will be named in due course as he disclosed the selection criteria for the rest of the track races involving the two championships.

The first two athletes to cross the line will gain automatic places in the team as long as they meet all the requirements including anti-doping rules.

The trials for the World Athletics Championships will be held on June 24 to 25 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani while those for Commonwealth Games trials will be staged on May 20 to 21 at the same venue.

Unlike in marathon where they have named separate teams, Tuwei said that athletes who wish to double can attend trials for all the events.

"However, trials will be purely on invitation, " said Tuwei.

World Athletics Championships marathon team:

Women: Ruth Chepng'etich, Judith Jeptum, Maureen Chepkemoi. Angela Tanui(Reserve)

Men: Barnabas Kiptum, Geoffrey Kamworor, Lawrence Cherono. Geoffrey Kirui (Reserve)

Commonwealth Games marathon team:

Women: Margaret Wangare, Purity Changwony, Stella Barsosio. Viola Cheptoo(Reserve)