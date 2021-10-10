Ruth Chepng'etich wins Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya celebrates after winning the 2021 Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Illinois on October 10, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jamie Sabau | AFP

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chepng'etich, who is also the world marathon champion, beat Emma Bates who finished second in 2:24:20 while Sara Hall finished third in 2:27:19
  • In the men's race, Ethiopia's Seifu Tura won in 2:06:12 as American Galen Rupp settled second in 2:06:35

Ruth Chepng'etich Sunday clocked 2 hours, 22 minutes and 31 seconds to win the Chicago Marathon. 

