Ruth Chepng'etich wins Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepng'etich Sunday clocked 2 hours, 22 minutes and 31 seconds to win the Chicago Marathon.

Chepng'etich, who is also the world marathon champion, beat Emma Bates who finished second in 2:24:20 while Sara Hall finished third in 2:27:19.

In the men's race, Ethiopia's Seifu Tura won in 2:06:12 as American Galen Rupp settled second in 2:06:35. Kenya's Eric Kiptanui, who was debuting in Chicago Marathon, sealed the podium in 2:06:51.

Chepng'etich broke away from the leading pack in the initial stages and ran all the way to the tape to clinch victory.

She stuck with the pacemakers before taking charge of the race where she maintained her pace to the finish line.

According to Chepngetich, she wanted to run a fast race in order to drop her opponents at an early stage.

“I have competed with some of the athletes in various races and I knew it will be competitive. I managed to push hard in the first half where I crossed the 21km mark in 67:34 and coming to the second part I slowed down and I’m happy I managed to win,” said Chepng'etich who is under the Rosa Associati Management.

The 2021 Chicago Marathon champions, Ruth Chepng'etich (left) of Kenya and Seifu Tura of Ethiopia pose with their medals after the award ceremony on October 10, 2021. Photo credit: Pool

It was sweet revenge for Chepng'etich who was beaten by Hall during the London Marathon last year where she emerged second with the world champion settling third in the race won by Brigid Kosgei.

In the men's race, Tura put up a spirited fight to shake off a strong field.

He ran from the front in the latter stages dropping Rupp and Kiptanui who hang on from the 30km mark.

Pre-race favourite Reuben Kipyego settled for eighth position clocking 2:14:24.

It was a tactical race from the start with a group of about seven athletes in the leading pack before Tura took charge and led all the way to the tape.