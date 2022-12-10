Kenya’s marathon trailblazer Ibrahim Hussein celebrated in Hawaii

Sunday’s 50th edition Honolulu Marathon in the US state of Hawaii will be a nostalgic celebration of Kenya marathon running.

The iconic race was launched in 1973, but it was in 1985 when a then unknown Kenyan, Ibrahim Hussein, won the annual marathon, the biggest in terms of competitors in the United States after the Boston, Chicago and New York marathons.

Hussein’s victory set into motion the legacy that is today's Kenyans total domination in the half and full marathon distances.

Related Lean field tackles golden jubilee Honolulu Marathon Athletics

Hussein, who could not travel to Golden Jubilee celebrations due to family visa issues, was a very happy man Saturday at the national cross country trials at the Prisons Staff Training Collage, Ruiru, in our “Honolulu catch-up.”

“I regard Honolulu as a turning point in my life, and for Kenya for that matter,” said Hussein who went on to win three Boston Marathon titles in 1988, 1991, and 1992.

He subsequently also became the first Kenyan and African to win the New York Marathon in 1987.

“I had gone there on holiday but went on to win, creating a buzz and a reception I have never been accorded in any race,” recalled Hussein, currently the Director at World Athletics’ Regional Development Centre in Nairobi.

Part of the torch lighting ceremony at the Honolulu Marathon’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Waikiki, Hawaii, on December 9, 2022.

Photo credit: Jason Suarez | Honolulu Marathon

“The people of Honolulu went on to become my greatest supporters. Others formed ‘Team Hussein’ and travelled to US races to manage and cheer me," said the alumnus of the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.

“Although I didn't travel to this weekend’s celebrations, I am happy to report that (Nation Media Group Managing Editor – Sports) Elias Makori represented Kenya, and Africa, in the opening ceremony which is a carnival that ushers in the festive season for locals and tourists.”

Over 34,000 runners competed in the 1995 edition with 27,000 finishers, the highest entrants in the world ever.

“People run in Honolulu to celebrate, but I and Kenyans gave Honolulu international recognition," added Hussein who was last year inducted into the New York City Marathon Hall of Fame. “They respect Kenyans hence the presence of Makori, the 2012 IAAF World Journalist of the Year, invited to light one of the five torches at the 50th anniversary celebrations.”

“Hussein threw down the gauntlet in the 1980s, opening the floodgates for Kenyan and African runners on the global marathon circuit. It’s a huge honour to be selected to represent our legend Hussein and other gallant African athletes at this ceremony,” said Makori who traded the editor's pen with running kit for the ceremony held at a busy shopping mall in Waikiki in the heart of Honolulu.

Nation Media Group Editor (Sports) Elias Makori acknowledges cheers as he walks up to light one of the torches celebrating the Honolulu Marathon’s 50th anniversary at Waikiki, Honolulu, Hawaii, on November 9, 2022. Photo credit: Jason Suarez | Honolulu Marathon

“Honolulu also has a special place for Kenya being the birthplace of former US President Barack Obama, and I’d like to thank the Honolulu Marathon President Jim Barahal for always appreciating Kenyan achievers,” added Makori on this umbilical cord co-joining Kenya and Honolulu through sport.

Hussein remains a special personality in sports being one of the few Kenyans to have graced the cover of the influential America news magazine, Time, in 1992.

He is also an inductee on the Hall of Fame in New Mexico for his athletics success.

On Saturday, Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba urged young athletes to follow the example set by Hussein.