Kenya bags two gold medals in World Masters Indoor Athletics event

Kenya Monday picked two gold medals and a silver at the World Masters Indoor Athletics Championships in Torun, Poland.

Erick Sikuku gave Kenya its first medal after he bagged the 3,000 metres race walk title.

Sikuku, who finished ninth in the 20 kilometres walk race at the 2010 African Championships in Nairobi, stopped the clock in 12 minutes and 34.62 seconds.

The Kenyan finished ahead of Mexican Ricardo Gonzalez (13:31.78) and Dutchman Andre van Slooten (14:05.83) in the Men’s Walk for athletes aged 45 years old (M45) category which attracted 12 participants.

Kenneth Mburu ran away with the eight kilometres cross country title after he timed 25 minutes and 33 seconds.

Mburu crossed the finish line over one minute ahead of Spaniard Javier Diaz Carretero (26:35) and Grzegorz Kujawski (26:44). The 8km Cross M45 category attracted 26 runners.

Regina Mulatya scooped silver medal in Long Jump Women’s 45 (W45) after jumping 5.46 metres. She finished behind Bulgarian Magdalena Hristova (5.73m) and German Jennifer Gartmann (5.39m).