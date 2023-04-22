Kenya Airways, NTV partner for London Marathon live production

For the second year running, national carrier Kenya Airways has partnered with the Nation Media Group (NMG) to facilitate the live production of the London Marathon.

NMG’s television station NTV will broadcast Sunday’s London Marathon live with a pre-race package from 11am that will feature legends on the analysis panel, including former winners Mary Keitany and Felix Limo.

Three-time London Marathon winner Keitany and Limo, race champion in 2006, will be on a panel set up in Eldoret where NMG will hold a “mother of all live viewing parties” on Uganda Road in the heart of Eldoret.

The coverage will also include analysis from the NTV studios at Nation Centre and in London.

Kenya Airways flew Nation Media Group reporter Ayumba Ayodi and cameraperson Nelly Gathumbi to London for today’s epic race, underscoring their support for Kenyan sport.

“Kenya Airways' investment in sports is built on a foundation of long-standing partnerships that have endured for decades,” Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways’ Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said on Saturday.

“As a network carrier, our greatest asset is our ability to fly to multiple destinations worldwide, and this has played a crucial role in our partnerships that have seen us transport athletes and news media covering various global sports events.”

Kilavuka stressed the carrier’s continued commitment to promoting tourism, investment, trade and the culture of Africa to the world, and vice versa.

“We aim to leverage the emerging and existing sports talent in our country and continent to achieve this goal.

“Sports tourism is a key contributor to the growth of the Kenyan economy, given the movement of people (by air) attending or participating in sports.

“This has a ripple effect on other elements of the economy, such as the hotel, hospitality, and leisure sectors, which are heavily dependent on tourism.

"KQ is doing its part by providing sportspeople and enthusiasts with connectivity options and travel choices through our route network and partnerships with other airlines, via codeshare and interline agreements.

“This is our contribution towards promoting sports tourism and supporting the Kenyan economy.”

Nation Media Group’s Chief Operating Officer Monica Ndung’u thanked Kenya Airways for coming on board again and said NMG will continue to support the country’s sportsmen and women.

“The Nation Media Group continues to support Kenya’s hardworking sports men and women as they pursue their dreams both in Kenya and across the world,” Ndung’u said.

“The London Marathon, which we are now supporting for the fourth year, is one of the events that continues to allow NMG to live its purpose and use its platforms to positively influence society.

“Through the NTV brand, Kenyans can watch this year's London Marathon live, free and across tv and online (ntvkenya.co.ke) platforms.”

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner in history, will be the official starter of today’s London Marathon.

Kipchoge is the only man to have run inside two hours for the marathon, the official world record holder (2:01:09) and the four-time London Marathon champion (2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019).

The Kenyan great, who also holds the London Marathon course record (2:02:37), will be the official starter for the elite men’s race and the mass start at 10am on Sunday.

“The TCS London Marathon holds a special place in my heart and it’s an honour to be asked to be the official starter this year. I am looking forward to cheering on all my fellow runners participating on Sunday. I wish everyone taking part, whatever your reason for running, the very best of luck,” said Kipchoge.