Kapsait school of champions now shuts its doors to student athletes

Eric Kimaiyo explains why Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School was closed

School closed: Athletics coach Erick Kimaiyo, who coaches Brigid Kosgei, the women’s world marathon record holder at Kapsait Nike Athletics Training Camp in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and also founded Kapsait Athletics Mixed Secondary School in the area, explains a point at the school on May 19, 2021. The school which had 130 students has been closed due to financial challenges.


The Kapsait Athletics Secondary School on the border of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties was intended to be a role model school where students balanced books and athletics.

