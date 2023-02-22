Kandie reveals secret behind Kenya's success at World Cross Country

Good strategy and planning will help Kenyan athletes deliver more gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Kibiwott Kandie has said.

Kandie, the Team Kenya captain to the just concluded World Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, said that Athletics Kenya, coaches, athletes and their management must collaborate to deliver in the Budapest Worlds set for August 19 to 27.

Kandie noted that early selection and having the team in camp longer at Kigari Teachers College, Embu, contributed to the good results in Bathurst.

“We have a lot of lessons to draw from our astute performance in Australia and it’s my belief that we can chalk up even a better show in Budapest than what we did in Bathurst,” said Kandie.

He was speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport upon arrival with his teammates shortly before midnight on Tuesday from Australia.

Athletics Kenya (AK) officials led by second deputy President Jinaro Kibet and director of youth and development Barnaba Korir, family members and friends were at the airport to give the world conquerors an heroic reception.

It was song and dance as Kandie and AK President Jack Tuwei emerged from the international arrivals exit.

Team Kenya topped the medal standings in Australia with 10 medals; six gold, two silver and two bronze. Kenya claimed two individual titles, mixed relay title and three team titles.

Commonwealth Games 5,000m champion Beatrice Chebet, who is also the World 5,000m silver medallist, scaled to senior ranks in style by winning senior women’s 10kilometres title as Agnes Jebet settled for bronze in the same race.

Ishmael Kipkirui guided Reynold Kipkorir to a 1-2 feat in the men’s Under-20 8km race as Pamela Kosgei claimed bronze in the women’s Under-20 6km contest.

The quartet of Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Mirriam Cherop, Kyumbe Munguti and Brenda Chebet won the mixed relay race.

However, Kenya failed to claim a medal in senior men’s 10km race where Geoffrey Kamworor was the best placed Kenyan in fourth place.

“I have never seen such amazing team work…I was lost for words. Everyone returned home with a medal ” said Kandie, who thanked Kenyans for their support and prayers and warm reception at the airport. “It is so humbling reading all the messages of goodwill on social media and mainstream media.”

Kandie said that their victories in Australia was a reminder to the world that Kenya is still a force to reckon with in athletics.