Kamworor, Kandie renew rivalry at Istanbul Half Marathon

Kibiwott Kandie

World half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) senior men cross country title at the Moi Air Base on January 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Bernard Rotich

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kandie and Barsoton have been sharpening their skills in Iten while Kamworor has been training at Kaptagat Forest as he seeks to participate in his first international race since he recovered from a motorbike accident in Eldoret last year
  • Kandie revealed that he will be using the race to gauge his performance before shifting focus to the track with an eye on making Kenya's 10,000m team for the Tokyo Olympic Games
  • The women's race has also attracted top athletes with world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei set to clash with world marathon champion Ruth Chepng'etich

It will be a battle of titans when world half marathon record holder Kibiwott Kandie and former world half marathon champion Geoffrey Kamworor clash at Istanbul Half Marathon in Turkey on Sunday.

