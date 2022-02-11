Kamworor, Gidey out of Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour

Geoffrey Kamworor.

Geoffrey Kamworor celebrates winning the men's 10,000 metres during the Kenyan trials for the Tokyo Olympics Games on June 18, 2021 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Photo credit: Sila Kipagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  Bernard Rotich

What you need to know:

  • Their withdrawal has not dampened the Tour that will be brimming with Olympic and world medallists, who include 2015 World Cross Country silver medallist Senbere Teferi from Ethiopia among others
  • Tour director Barnaba Korir said that both Gidey and Kamworor, who come from the same Global Sports Communication management and have been training in Kaptagat, withdrew on the eve of the race
  • Zakayo said he feels great to be back running having recovered from a back and hip joint injury

Multiple world record holder, Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey and two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor have withdrawn from Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Gold Tour due Saturday at the Lobo Village, Eldoret.

