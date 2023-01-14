Juniors Sunte, Wanjuku shine in Nairobi Region Cross Country

Paul Sunte from Lang'ata and Dagoretti's Caroline Wanjiku Saturday won their respective under-20 races during the Athletics Kenya Nairobi Region Cross Country Championships at Kenya Prisons Nairobi West ground.

Sunte, who trains in Kajiado, easily brushed aside his opponents after taking command of the race after two laps to win the men's 8 kilometres race in 24 minutes and 06.3 minutes.

Sunte edged out teammate Franklin Saitoti to second place in 24:13.8 as Chris Wanyoike timed 24:20.9 for third to make Nairobi's team for the National Cross Country Championships due for January 21 at Kenya Prisons Staff Training College, Ruiru, Kiambu.

"I enjoyed the race and it feels great to make the team for my maiden national cross country race," said Sunte.

Wanjiru claimed the women's 6kms race in 19 minutes and 37.7 seconds, beating Jane Wangare from Embakasi to second place in 20:42.3 as Ruth Mwihaki also from Embakasi came in third in 20:49.5.

"It was a good race despite the humidity," said the Japan-based Wanjiku.

Wanjiku said she is glad to make Nairobi's team for the National Cross Country Championships.