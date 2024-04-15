Juniors step up preps in camps ahead of World Under-20 trials

Kenyan juniors have stepped up their preparations ahead of the national trials for this year's World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Lima, Peru from August 26-31.

Athletics Kenya (AK) and the Ministry of Sports opened 42 camps in December last year and another 45 this month to identify and nurture talents ahead of the national trials on July 18 and 19 at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

During a tour of the camps over the weekend, AK said it is confident that new stars will emerge to fill the shoes of previous winners who have graduated to the senior level.

According to the AK Youth Development Director, Barnaba Korir, athletes are not only trained but also taken through various sessions to educate them on the balance between sports and academics. so that they can make better choices for their futures.

Korir hailed the government for supporting the camps that have been set up across the country, adding that they will give rise to an array of talent.

“We have good talent at the grassroots and schools and that is why we have been championing the need for the camps so that everybody who can run has a chance to be identified. Kenya is an athletics powerhouse and we have to protect that legacy," he said.

“The juniors have a chance to also secure scholarships that will help them excel in both sports and academics. With good planning, the juniors who are being mentored will compete at the Olympic Games,” said Korir after launching the Kapsisiywa Camp in Nandi County.

Other camps in the region include the Chekemel Camp in Chepsaita, Uasin Gishu County, and Kapkoimur Camp in Nandi County.

Korir said the early camps will help the country regain top spot in the global championship.

“By the time we are holding our trials, we will have the best athletes to represent the country in Peru and I am sure they will ensure we reclaim top spot in the under-20 category,” added Korir.

“I urge all those in these camps to make the best of the opportunity because it will shape their athletics careers,” he noted.

Ivine Jepleting, who was second in the girls' 1,500m race during last week's National Primary Schools Games in Nyeri, says she looks up to Double Olympic1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon.

In an interview with Nation Sport, the Standard Six pupil has set her sights on representing Kenya in future events.

“Coming in second place nationally is not a joke and I believe soon, I will be battling it out with some of the best in the world. When I see Faith competing globally, it inspires me and that is why I wake up every day and train hard,” said Jepleting.

At the 2022 edition in Cali, Colombia, Kenya emerged fourth after bagging 10 medals (3 gold, 3 silver, and 4 bronze) as USA topped the standings with 15 medals.

Kenya’s gold medallists were Reynold Cheruiyot (1500m), Betty Chelangat (3000m) and Faith Cherotich (3,000m steeplechase).

Felix Korir (3000m), Damaris Mutunga (400m) and Brenda Chebet (1,500m) won silver in their respective events.