Japan Emperor Naruhito honours marathon legend Wakiihuri

His Majesty the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, has conferred Kenya’s legendary athlete, Douglas Wakiihuri with one of the highest honours in Japan, “the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays.”

The decoration was conferred by His Majesty the Emperor of Japan on April 29, the third year of Reiwa (2021) to acknowledge Wakiihuri’s great contribution to the development and promotion of the bilateral relationship between Japan and Kenya in the sporting and cultural fields.

The award was bestowed to Wakiihuri by Japan Ambassador to Kenya, Horie Ryoichi on behalf of the Government of Japan on Friday at his official residence in Nairobi.

Those present at the ceremony included he Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Amina Mohamed, Athletics Kenya president Jack Tuwei and the National Olympic Committee Kenya (NOC-K) acting secretary general, Francis Mutuku.

The order is awarded to those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, advancements in their field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Wakiihuri paved the way for the sport of running for Japanese works team as a foreigner, being the first Kenyan to do so.

“The sport has become common practice in Japan, which has seen foreign athletes training with young Japanese athletes, who go on to become world’s leading marathon runners,” said Ryoichi.

This practice, Ryoichi said, has stimulated the growth of athletics and dreams for Japanese youngsters adding that even in retirement, Wakiihuri has continued to engage in boosting the bilateral cultural relationship between Japan and Kenya.

“He has extended cooperative support on various occasions, such as the organisation of the Nairobi Sotokoto Marathon,” said Ryoichi.

Ryoichi praised Wakiihuri’s unique talent for singing saying his exquisite incorporation of Japanese culture in his songs exemplifies his distinguished role of bridging the two countries.



An elated Wakiihuri expressed his gratitude to His Majesty the Emperor of Japan and the people of Japan.

“I was passed a tasuki (sash), a sign of responsibility from Japanese people to continue running in the race of life,” Wakiihuri noted. “This decoration is not only for me but for all of you who cheered for me all through the race.”