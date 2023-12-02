Invest while still active, Gachagua urges sportspersons

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has advised local sportspersons to manage their income wisely to avoid poverty in old age.

At the same time, Gachagua told athletes to shun performance-enhancing drugs as he warned police officers and chiefs against condoning drugs and illicit brews.

Gachagua was speaking during the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships at Chepsaita Secondary School, Uasin Gishu County on Saturday.

Gachagua’s advice comes days after Athletics Kenya launched the Athletics Kenya Veterans Endowment Fund and The Mwanariadha Pension Initiative.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (centre) receives the latest Nike Vaporfly 3% from two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge (left) during the Chepsaita Cross Country in Uasin Gishu County on December 2, 2023. Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba looks on. Photo credit: PCS |

Gachagua said there was need for sportsmen and women to invest wisely while still active in sports.

He said it was embarrassing that there were sportsmen and women living in misery after retiring from sports.

"We urge our sportsmen and women making money to use it wisely, invest and save. It has been embarrassing to see sports stars living a devastating life in old age,” said Gachagua.

“We urge them to endeavour to invest whatever they get from sports because one day they will get old and they need to live a dignified life," he added.

His remarks come amid reports that some veteran athletes were wallowing in poverty despite winning huge sums of money when they were active in sports.

The government, Gachagua said, is investing in sports and talent development so that people can make a living from it.

"The government is keen on developing sports since there is money and talent in sports,” said Gachagua, who called on sports federations to nurture talents early. “We want to capitalise on sports as a source of income."

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (cenre), Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba (second right), National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Inchung'wah (second left) and two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge (third left) during the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championship in Uasin Gishu County on December 2, 2023. Photo credit: PCS |

Gachagua praised Farouk Kibet for coming up with the initiative to start a cross country race in Chepsaita, adding that sports is among the activities that can help fight drug abuse and alcoholism in the society besides being a source of income.

He added, "We urge young men and women to participate in sports activities as one way to mitigate abuse of drugs and alcoholism. The government will work with counties to develop and improve sports infrastructure."

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua (right) congratulates Flora Chebet, 87, who competed in the women’s 2km over 60 years category during the inaugural Chepsaita Cross Country Championships held at Chepkemeli in Uasin Gishu County on December 02, 2023. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

The DP was accompanied by the host Governor Jonathan Bii "Koti Moja", Cabinet Secretaries Ababu Namwamba (Youth Affairs, Sports and the Creative Economy) and Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives) and World Athletics Vice President Jack Tuwei.

Also in attendance were Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Governors Wesley Rotich (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Stephen Sang (Nandi) and Simon Kachapin (West Pokot).

The Deputy President further warned chiefs and police over complacency and laxity in the crackdown against illicit brews.