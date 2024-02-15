Inaugural Wangari Maathai Half Marathon set for next month

The inaugural Power One Wangari Maathai Half Marathon that is scheduled for March 3 this year intends to raise Sh30 million to support the Wangari Maathai Foundation activities.

So far the organisers of the marathon that will be supported by the 10km, 5km and 2km run, have raised Sh10m and hope to offset the deficit from the race that targets 2,000 participants.

The Wangari Maathai Foundation president and chief executive officer, Njeri Kabeberi disclosed that already 1,000 participants have registered for the event whose registration deadline is on March 29.

Kabeberi said that the main purpose of coming up with the race is to remind people of the legacy left behind by the Nobel Peace Prize winner and environmentalist, the late Wangari Maathai, especially her fight for greener space and forest cover.

“We have a foundation in her honour that deals with the environment and the fight for freedom and human rights, a course that she started and can’t be forgotten easily,” said Kabeberi during the event's sponsorship launch on Thursday at the iconic Karura Forest.

“The race will also provide a fundraising opportunity but we are not restricting it to participation in the race hence people can still contribute in other ways,” noted Kabeberi, adding that there will be prize money for the elite winners in 21km and 10km races.

Registration for the races that will be held within the Karura Forest is ongoing online at www.wangarimaathaimarathon.com.

NCBA Bank of Kenya handed over a cheque of Sh2 million through its marketing manager, Nelly Wainaina while KenGen gave Sh1 million.

Others who will provide services in cash and kind Getrude’s Children’s Hospital, Royal Media Services, CITAM, National Drought Management Authority, Green Belt Movement and Friends of Karura.

The race will coincide with Wangari Maathai Africa Environment Day that is held on March 3 annually to celebrate the environmental icon, who died on September 25, 2011 in Nairobi.

"We have restricted participation to 2,000 since the venue and the terrains at the forest can't accommodate more than that. We want to keep the place as natural as possible," said the race project manager, Irene TIndi.