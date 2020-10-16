How much will winners pocket at World Half Marathon Championships?

Kenya’s world half marathon record holder Peres Jepchirchir poses for photographs in Gdynia, Poland, on October 15, 2020 ahead of the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships.

Photo credit: Pool | World Athletics

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor is the men's defending champion, but will not be part of the race.
  • Kibiwott Kandie carries Kenya's hopes of retaining the title.
  • Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei will be making his debut over the half marathon.

Ahead of Saturday's World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, Nation Sport looks at the programme and prize money for the winners in the races.

Team Kenya

Men:

Kibiwott Kandie, Bernard Kipkorir, Bernard Kimeli, Leonard Barsoton and Morris Munene.

Women:

Peres Jepchirchir, Brilliant Jepkorir, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Rosemary Wanjiru and Dorcas Kimeli.

Officials:

Patrick Makau (head coach), Catherine Ndereba (chaperone) and Patrick Kipsang (team manager) and Jonas Tonge (co-ordinator).

Gdynia prize money

Individuals:

1st: US$30,000 (Sh3.2m)

2nd: $15,000 (Sh1.6m)

3rd: $10,000 (Sh1.08m)

4th: $7,000 (Sh759,000)

5th: $5,000 (Sh542,000)

6th: $3,000 (Sh325,000)

Teams:

1st: US$15,000 (Sh1.6m)

2nd: $12,000 (Sh1.3m)

3rd: $9,000 (Sh976,500)

4th: $7,500 (Sh813,800)

5th: $6,000 (Sh651,000)

6th: $3,000 (Sh325,000)

Programme: (Kenyan time, live NTV)

12:00pm: Women’s race;

1:30pm: Men’s race;

3.00pm: Medal ceremony: women’s race (individual);

3.05pm: Medal ceremony: Women’s race (teams);

3.10pm: Medal ceremony: Men’s race (individual);

3.15pm: Medal ceremony: Men’s race (teams).

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Live: 2020 World Half Marathon Championships

  2. The world's two greatest first ladies have a story to tell

  3. Rape conviction forces Brazil's Santos to axe Robinho

  4. Indefatigable Mbappe sends PSG top with brace at Nimes

  5. Kenya Sevens team to train in ‘bubble’ from next month

In the headlines