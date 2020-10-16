How much will winners pocket at World Half Marathon Championships?
What you need to know:
- Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor is the men's defending champion, but will not be part of the race.
- Kibiwott Kandie carries Kenya's hopes of retaining the title.
- Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei will be making his debut over the half marathon.
Ahead of Saturday's World Athletics Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia, Poland, Nation Sport looks at the programme and prize money for the winners in the races.
Team Kenya
Men:
Kibiwott Kandie, Bernard Kipkorir, Bernard Kimeli, Leonard Barsoton and Morris Munene.
Women:
Peres Jepchirchir, Brilliant Jepkorir, Joyciline Jepkosgei, Rosemary Wanjiru and Dorcas Kimeli.
Officials:
Patrick Makau (head coach), Catherine Ndereba (chaperone) and Patrick Kipsang (team manager) and Jonas Tonge (co-ordinator).
Gdynia prize money
Individuals:
1st: US$30,000 (Sh3.2m)
2nd: $15,000 (Sh1.6m)
3rd: $10,000 (Sh1.08m)
4th: $7,000 (Sh759,000)
5th: $5,000 (Sh542,000)
6th: $3,000 (Sh325,000)
Teams:
1st: US$15,000 (Sh1.6m)
2nd: $12,000 (Sh1.3m)
3rd: $9,000 (Sh976,500)
4th: $7,500 (Sh813,800)
5th: $6,000 (Sh651,000)
6th: $3,000 (Sh325,000)
Programme: (Kenyan time, live NTV)
12:00pm: Women’s race;
1:30pm: Men’s race;
3.00pm: Medal ceremony: women’s race (individual);
3.05pm: Medal ceremony: Women’s race (teams);
3.10pm: Medal ceremony: Men’s race (individual);
3.15pm: Medal ceremony: Men’s race (teams).