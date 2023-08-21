History beckons for Kenya’s golden girl Kipyegon

In Budapest, Hungary

From 10.30pm tonight, world and Olympics 1,500 metres champion, Faith Kipyegon will be chasing an unprecedented third straight world title over the distance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Kipyegon will compete in the final race alongside her compatriot, Nelly Chepchirchir.

Also in the mix is Olympics 10,000m and 5,000m champion, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, Australia’s Jessica Hull, 2020 Olympic Games silver medallist Laura Muir from Great Britain, 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Ciara Maggean of Ireland, and 2018 World Under-20 champion Diribe Welteji from Ethiopia.

Kipyegon has said winning a third straight world title is not an impossibility.

“We expect to be on the podium, possibly with a gold medal. The secret is to execute our strategy to the best of our abilities. It is not easy because this is a championship, and anything can happen,” Kipyegon, who also holds the world record over 1,500m of three minutes, 49.57 seconds, the world record over 5,000m race of 14:05.20, as well as the One Mile record of 4:07.62, told Nation Sport in Budapest yesterday.

“I was not expecting a world record before these world championships, but I got it. It came as a surprise, and I thank God for it. It is a big source of motivation for me as I seek to defend my title here,” she said.

She is alive to the threat that other competitors present.

“These are all strong athletes. We will go into the race and see how things go, but any pace is good for me, fast or slow,” the 29-year-old, who will also compete in the women’s 5,000m final on Saturday, said.

She reserved special praise for her coach Partick Kipsang, and her mentor Eliud Kipchoge.

“Coach Kipsang always tells me to run my race and to be strong, and Kipchoge is both my mentor, elder brother and friend. Kipchoge motivates me a lot. We talked a few days ago and he wished me all the best here,” Kipyegon said.

On Saturday, Kipyegon will also compete in the final of women’s 5,000m race alongside Hassan.