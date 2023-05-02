Golden Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh set for Nairobi return

Will it be two successful tours to Nairobi for Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh?

Mahuchikh first competed in Kenya as a fresh-faced 15-year-old six years ago.

Appearing for Ukraine in the 2017 World Under-18 Championships at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Mahuchikh won the high jump contest by the largest margin in the history of the competition with a personal best of 1.92 metres, equaling the championship record of her compatriot Iryna Kovalenko from 2003.

It was a performance that dazzled the Nairobi audience witnessing her impressive exploits first-hand.

Mahuchikh will return to Kenya for her second competitive appearance. She will compete at this year’s Kip Keino Classic scheduled for May 13 at the Moi International Sports Centre.

Her mind will no doubt be beaming with nostalgia as she takes to the blue track at MISC.

Mahuchikh, who has two silver medals from the World Athletics Championships and a worlds indoor title, is the latest athlete to sign up for Kip Keino Classic, a World Athletics Championships Gold Tour event.

Meet director Barnaba Korir disclosed that the 21-year-old Mahuchikh will highlight the all-foreign cast in the high jump event.

“It’s an all-foreign cast because World Athletics want to uphold the quality of competition, which our local jumpers cannot meet” said Korir.

After her exploits in Nairobi, Mahuchikh, who started her high jump at 13, went on to win the 2017 European Youth Olympics (1.89m) in Hungary.