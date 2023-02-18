Gold winner Kipkurui juggling books and running shoes

In Bathurst, Australia

Ishmail Kipkurui will return home in Mochongoi near Marigat to a hero’s welcome later next week bringing with him the Under-20 individual and team gold medals before resuming his studies at Sinonin Secondary School in Eldama Ravine.

Kipkurui won Kenya their second gold medal of the day after the mixed relay team before a crowd of 10,000 on a hot, damp afternoon later followed by an unexpected heavy downpour.

The Form Three student has learnt to balance his busy young life.

He carried school text books with him when he joined his Team Kenya colleagues for the World Cross Country Championships training camp at St Mark’s Teachers College, Kigari.

He is expected to compete at the Maurie Plant World Athletics continental Tour in Melbourne on February 23 enroute to Nairobi, and finally school.

“I will speak with my coach, Barnaba Kitilit and my parents who will decide on how I will be welcomed to school and home,” said the 18-year-old born in a family of five. He is the third born.

“I did not know how I would perform because this is my second international event. I competed in the Africa Junior Championships last year in Mauritius where I finished sixth after suffering from an injury. I didn’t expect to run well today because I was still fearful of injury.

“I am still eligible for World Under-20 next year in Peru. So I don’t know yet if I want to compete in senior competition,” said Kipkurui.

He reckoned his competition programme will depend on his training schedule and school work.