Form Four student Rono lights up Nyayo meet

Gideon Rono wins the men's 5,000m race during the first leg of the Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting at the Nyayo National Stadium on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Athletics Kenya director in charge of competitions, Paul Mutwii, disclosed that the dates for the two events still remain the same.
  • "We have realised that we shall face logistical challenges having these events outside Nairobi," said Mutwii.
  • "We want to use electronic timings so as to give opur athletes the opportunity to qualify for the Olympics."

Youngster Gideon Rono from Torongo destroyed the experienced Rogers Kwemoi and Daniel Simiu to win the men's 5,000m race as the first leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting ended Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

