Five athletes in four weeks: Death of athletes shock athletics fraternity

Five athletes dead in one month. That is the sobering statistic that the local athletics fraternity is coming to terms with following the death of two young athletes within 12 hours of each other.

Yesterday, the body of Clement Kemboi, the 2015 African Games 3,000 metres steeplechase champion, was found hanging by a rope tied to a tree at St Patrick High School farm in Koisungur village in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge said Joyce Gerio, the Assistant Chief of Iten Sub-location, reported to him that the body of a male adult dangling by a rope tied to a tree had been discovered at St Patrick High school farm within Koisungur village.

“Police officers from Iten Police Station together with Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers in Keiyo North visited the scene and established that a partially decomposed body of a male adult identified as Clement Kemboi aged 33 years, was hanging by a manila rope, which was tied on a tree. The right leg of the deceased had been consumed by stray dogs,” Mulinge said.

The scene was processed and the body was moved to the morgue at Iten County Referral Hospital awaiting postmortem.

On Sunday at midday, 2016 800m junior champion, Kipyegon Bett, died at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County, where he had been admitted since Monday last week.

Bett’s sister, Purity Kirui, who is the 2014 Commonwealth Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, said the athlete had been treated at AIC Litein Hospital and released, but his condition deteriorated and he was referred to Tenwek Hospital in Bomet for further tests.

On Friday last week, former Vienna Marathon champion, Samson Kandie, was attacked at his Eldoret home by unknown assailants and was rushed to Real Hospital in Eldoret, where he succumbed to injuries. Burial arrangements are still ongoing.

According to the family members, Kandie who ventured into business after retiring from sports, was found unresponsive near a pit latrine after being attacked by unknown persons and was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

On September 17, road runner Willy Chelawa was found dead by his training mates at his training camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

His remains were interred two weeks ago in an emotional ceremony in Elgeyo Marakwet. Chelawa was eulogised as a hard-working athlete who was focused and was destined for greatness.

And last month, 64-year-old Elijah Bitok, who represented Kenya at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in the 4x400m final and specialised in 400m races, died. He died of complications arising from a blood clot in his leg.

Bitok won bronze for Kenya alongside Juma Ndiwa, John Anzrah, and James Maina Boi at the 1982 Commonwealth Games.