Fired-up Sugut hopes for dream debut in Berlin Marathon

The 49th Berlin Marathon on September 24 will be an amalgamation of seasoned, moderately experienced and newbies, all eyeing glory in Germany’s flagship race.

Among the fresh blood testing the flat Berlin course is Silas Sugut who is heading for a debut and who believes he has what it takes to be among the top finishers.

Sugut, who hails from Olaare village in Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County, is a neighbour to David Kibet, Kenya’s African Championships bronze medalist in the 1,500 metres in 1990.

Silas Kipkoech Sugut (left) trains at Moi University School of Law, Annex Campus ground in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on September 5, 2023, in readiness for Berlin Marathon slated for September 24. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

At these championships in Cairo, Kibet placed third behind legends Moses Kiptanui and Morocco’s Abdelaziz Sahere, and later finished seventh at the 1991 World Championships in Edmonton and 10th at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Kibet was to later cause a major upset, defeating Algerian Olympic legend and three-time world champion Noureddine Morceli in the Oslo Dream Mile in 1992.

Growing up in Kibet’s neigbhbourhood, Sugut now wants to follow in the footsteps of his neighbour who not only brought fame to the country, but also inspired a whole village with his exploits across the globe.

Sugut might be new in marathon, but he feels motivated by the fact that he will be competing against experienced athletes, including world record holder Eliud Kipchoge.

Having started serious competition in 2018, Sugut is happy that his hard work while pacing in various races - including the Munich Marathon, Valencia Marathon and Barcelona Marathon this year - gave him more reason to continue running and this has borne fruit with his invitation to Berlin.

“I think I’m now ready for the task ahead and having paced various international events, it is my time to now compete in a full marathon and others to also pace for me. I’m still new in the marathon races and I’m just here to learn the techniques,” he told Nation Sport exclusively.

“Competing with the likes of world record holder Eliud Kipchoge has excited me and I will just be happy to be at the start line with him. He is one of the most respected athletes and we always look up to him because he has set the bar high,” said Sugut.

While still a student at Rurigi Secondary School in Burnt Forest, Sugut used to meet athletes training early in the morning and after finishing his ‘O’ level education in 2018, he decided to give it a try, proceeding to the Complete Sports Training Camp in Kaptagat.

The camp would give him more experience and after graduating as a youth, he decided to change his training base and went to Iten where he started serious training that has finally opened new avenues.

“While in school, I used to just run because people were competing and I was so shy I actually didn’t want to run but after finishing my Form Four education, I decided to give it a try. That was the turning point and I’m now focused on my career and I just want to be a star in the near future,” he added.

Training in Iten has also given him more motivation because of the large group of athletes who are working hard to make sure they put food on the table.

“The climatic conditions in Iten are conducive and I always love it here and that is why apart from various athletes trooping to this region, foreigners have also been camping in the small town on the hill ahead of various assignments across the globe,” he said.

Silas Sugut during an interview after training at Moi University School of Law, Annex Campus ground in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on September 5, 2023, in readiness for Berlin Marathon slated for September 24. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

He will be up against his training mates Ronald Korir, Philemon Kiplimo, Abel Kipchumba and Dominic Nyairo.

Defending champion Kipchoge, runner-up Mark Korir, Josphat Boit, Amos Kipruto and Enock Onchari complete the Kenyan squad.

Kenyans will face an uphill task from Eritrea’s Ghirmay Ghebreslassie who is the third fastest in the line-up, Ethiopians Tadu Abate, Haftu Teklu, Andualem Belay Shifeaw, Andamlak Belihu, among others.

BIO:

Date of birth: December 7, 1999

Place of birth: Olaare, Burnt Forest, Uasin Gishu County

Discipline: Half Marathon, Marathon