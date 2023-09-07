Kiplimo hopes to graduate from kingmaker to king in Berlin

For the larger part of his career, Philemon Kiplimo has been operating behind the scenes, most significantly as a pacemaker.

But he is an accomplished athlete in his own right, the seventh-fastest of all-time in the half marathon, to be more precise.

His impressive 58 minutes and 11 seconds clocked in Valencia three years ago places him ahead of even one of the greatest marathoners, Eritrea’s Zersenay Tadese (58:23), on the all-time list over the 21-kilometre distance.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo holds the world record in the half marathon (57:31) from Lisbon in 2021, having sliced just a second off Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie’s 57:32 clocked in Valencia a year earlier.

Philemon Kiplimo is still learning the ropes in the marathon, having made his debut at the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon in 2018, clocking two hours, 25 minutes and 14 seconds.

But he sliced almost 20 seconds off that debut mark, clocking an impressive 2:05:44 for a ninth-place finish in Valencia last year in a race won by compatriot Kelvin Kiptum in an astonishing 2:01:53.

And backed by his rich pacing experience, the 24-year-old now feels he can dine with the big boys, staking a claim at the September 24 Berlin Marathon that will be headlined by world record holder Eliud Kipchoge (2:01:09).

It was at last year’s Berlin race that Kipchoge lowered his own world record to 2:01:09 from 2:01:39 with his compatriot Mark Korir coming in second in 2:05:58 and Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate third in 2:06:28.

Kiplimo has been training with his group at the Moi University School of Law’s Annex Campus in Eldoret, happy that the workouts have been injury free.

For maximum effect, he has juggled his training between Iten in Elgeyo Marakwet County and Eldoret, giving him the mileage and speed he requires to execute in the German political capital.

NTV will televise the Berlin Marathon live on September 24.

“I have done various long runs in my preparations and I have to combine with speed sessions and even hill work which will give more endurance during the race,” Kiplimo told Nation Sport exclusively.

“If you miss a session, it might cost you during the race and that is why it is important to always finish the laid down programme.”

He remains confident despite this being his second major marathon after Valencia, the Nairobi debut having been a casual affair.

“The marathon is a tough race and I’m still learning a lot because it is my second big race and the first Abbott Marathon Majors competition.

“In the Valencia Marathon last year, I didn’t have any experience and I was running from behind the chasing group and I’m glad I managed to finish in the top 10,” he added.

He added that he is not going to the Berlin Marathon to compete with experienced athletes like Kipchoge, but to learn from them.

Kiplimo’s first assignment internationally was when he competed at the Copenhagen Half Marathon where he finished fifth place in 59:57 before emerging fourth at the Houston Half Marathon in January, 2020.

He would then proceed to the Prague Half Marathon the same year where he finished second in 59:56, ending the year at the Valencia Half Marathon where he was fifth in 58:11.

He would later win the Prague Half Marathon last year, clocking 59:33 in the Czech capital and then managed ninth at the Adizero ‘Road to Records’ 10-kilometre run with 27:23.

BIO:

Date of birth: October 10, 1998

Place of birth: Cherangany, Trans Nzoia County

Discipline: Marathon

Personal best times:

10,000m: 27:25.08

10km: 27:23

15km: 43:03

Half Marathon: 58:11