Ferdinand Omanyala out of World Championships final

Ferdinand Omanyala failed to make it to the World Championships Oregon 22 100 metres final after finishing fifth in his semifinal early Sunday morning.

Omanyala clocked a slow 10.14 in the heat, missing out on the two automatic and the two non-automatic qualifying spots for the final.

From Left) Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala, Jamaica's Oblique Seville, Botswana's Letsile Tebogo, Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs empty lane, USA's Marvin Bracy and Nigeria's Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe compete in the men's 100m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022. Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury, the Italian Athletics Federation (FIDAL) confirmed on Saturday.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

Jamaica's Oblique Seville won the heat in 9.90 ahead of America's Marvin Bracy (9.93) while Canada's Aaron Brown scooped one of the non-automatic qualifying spots with 10.06.

Omanyala had overcame adversity to qualify for the semifinals of the World Championships 100 metres on Saturday.

Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who was set to race against Omanyala in Heat 3, withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury hours before the showdown.

Italian team doctor Andrea Billi said in a statement the sprinter would not compete after being diagnosed with tightness in his right thigh.

Americans Trayvonn Brommell, Marvin Bracy, Fred Kerly and Christian Coleman made the final with South Africa's former African champion Akani Simbine also set to return for the gold medal contest.

(From Left) New Zealand's Edward Osei-Nketia, USA's Fred Kerley and China's Su Bingtian gesture after crossing the finish line in the men's 100m semi-final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

Marvin Bracy of Team United States and Favour Oghene Tejiri Ashe of Team Nigeria compete in the Men’s 100 Meter Semi-Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Hannah Peters | AFP

Omanyala, the African champion, ensured safe passage to the semi-finals with a third place finish in the last heat of the 100m won by Japan's Sani Brown in 9.98 sec.

Kerley beat defending champion Christian Coleman to win the second semi-final heat in 10.02 seconds.

Coleman settled second in 10.05 to qualify alongside Kerley for the final.

Photo credit: Jim Watson | AFP

Simbine edged out Bromell in a photo-finish to win the first semi-final heat in 9.97 seconds.

Omanyala left the country on Thursday at 6pm for a five-hour flight to Doha before embarking on his longest ever journey of 17 hours to Seattle, United States.

Abdul Hakim Sani Brown of Team Japan, Trayvon Bromell of Team United States and Akani Simbine of Team South Africa compete in the Men’s 100 Meter Semi-Final on day two of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 16, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo credit: Patrick Smith | AFP