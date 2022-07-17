Ferdinand Omanyala out of World Championships final
Ferdinand Omanyala failed to make it to the World Championships Oregon 22 100 metres final after finishing fifth in his semifinal early Sunday morning.
Omanyala clocked a slow 10.14 in the heat, missing out on the two automatic and the two non-automatic qualifying spots for the final.
Jamaica's Oblique Seville won the heat in 9.90 ahead of America's Marvin Bracy (9.93) while Canada's Aaron Brown scooped one of the non-automatic qualifying spots with 10.06.
Omanyala had overcame adversity to qualify for the semifinals of the World Championships 100 metres on Saturday.
Omanyala had arrived in Oregon less than three hours to his race after a delayed Visa forced him to leave the country Thursday night for the championships.
Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, who was set to race against Omanyala in Heat 3, withdrew from the 100m semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships due to a thigh injury hours before the showdown.
Italian team doctor Andrea Billi said in a statement the sprinter would not compete after being diagnosed with tightness in his right thigh.
Americans Trayvonn Brommell, Marvin Bracy, Fred Kerly and Christian Coleman made the final with South Africa's former African champion Akani Simbine also set to return for the gold medal contest.
Omanyala, the African champion, ensured safe passage to the semi-finals with a third place finish in the last heat of the 100m won by Japan's Sani Brown in 9.98 sec.
Kerley beat defending champion Christian Coleman to win the second semi-final heat in 10.02 seconds.
Coleman settled second in 10.05 to qualify alongside Kerley for the final.
Simbine edged out Bromell in a photo-finish to win the first semi-final heat in 9.97 seconds.
Omanyala left the country on Thursday at 6pm for a five-hour flight to Doha before embarking on his longest ever journey of 17 hours to Seattle, United States.
The Africa 100m record holder would then board another one-and-half hours flight to Eugene where he arrived at 2.30am ready for the heats that got underway at 4.50am.