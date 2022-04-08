Ferdinand Omanyala eyes sub-10 in South Africa

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala took his preparations to South Africa where he won his 100m and 200m races at ASA Athletics Grand Prix 3 at McArthur Stadium in Potchefstroom, North West Province on Wednesday.

Omanyala clocked 10.11 seconds to claim victory in men’s 100m, beating the 2021 World Relay 4x100m gold medallist Clarence Munyai of South Africa to second place in 10.20.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games 4x100m silver medallist, Emile Erasmus timed 10.29 for third place.

It was Omanyala’s fourth race in 100m this year, having at one time dashed a world lead time of 10.00 when winning the Third Athletics Kenya Weekend Meeting on March 5 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Omanyala, the Africa 100m record holder, clocked season’s best 21.04 to win men’s 200m, edging out home athlete Tsebo Matsoso to second place in 21.15 as another South African Tiisetso Mosime timed 21.38 for third.

“My target is to go under 10 seconds. The chilly weather here didn’t allow that but I believe I can do it in my next race at Germiston,” said the 26-year-old Omanyala.

Omanyala’s next race is the ASA Athletics Grand Prix 4/Continental Tour Challenger on Wednesday next week at Germiston Stadium, Johannesburg.

Omanyala’s compatriot Wiseman Were finished second in men’s 400m hurdles and 110m hurdles respectively.

Were romped home in 51.53 behind Andre Etief of South Africa, who reigned in 400m hurdles in 51.51.

The Kenya Defence Forces man timed 13.90 to go down to Jason October, who won in 13.58.

Omanyala and Were will be back after the event at Germiston to prepare for the Athletics Kenya National Championships set from April 28 to 30 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Omanyala and Were are still the national 100m and 110 hurdles champions with the National Championships having not been staged in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19.

The nationals will double up as trials for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships programmed from June 8 to 12 at Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Reduit, Mauritius.