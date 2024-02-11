Ferdinand Omanyala breaks another indoor record

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has once again broken his own 60 metres indoor national record.

Omanyala, the Commonwealth Games and Africa 100m champion, warmed up in the heats, winning a time of 6.57 seconds before retaining his Meeting de Paris Indoor title in 6.51 sec on Sunday in the French capital.

The explosive show saw Omanyala, 28, shatter his own national record set 10 days ago at the Elite Indoor Track Miramas Meeting in France by 0.1 seconds.

Omanyala had captured the Miramas Indoor meeting victory in 6.52sec as he continued to work his way down towards the Africa indoor record of 6.45sec set by Leonard Myles-Mills of Ghana on February 22, 1999, at Colorado Springs, United States of America.

Omanyala beat Liberian Emmanuel Matadi to second place in 6.57sec as Jeremiah Azu of Great Britain came third in 6.59sec.

He now turns his focus to his second appearance at the World Athletics Indoor Championships scheduled for March 1 to 3 in Glasgow, Scotland, having reached the semi-finals during the 2022 championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

Omanyala's coach Geoffrey Kimani said his athlete has prioritised his training plan besides optimizing nutrition and more recovery, adding that it’s time to slow it down and take an aim at Glasgow.

“We designed a good training plan that improved all his biomotor abilities,” said Kimani. “Good diet and supplementation that aims at energizing, replenishing the body is vital.”

Having just settled on two indoor events before the world indoor championships will help in Omanyala’s recovery so as to elicit the required adaptations.