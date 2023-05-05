Kipyegon explodes to world lead at Doha Diamond League

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon stormed to victory at the Doha leg of Diamond League series in Qatar on Friday night, winning the 1,500m race in a world lead time of 3 minutes and 58.57 seconds.

Kipyegon took control of the race when the pacemaker dropped and led all the way to the tape with Ethiopia’s Diribe Welteji coming in second place in 3:59.34 while her compatriot Hailu Freweyni was third in 4:00.29.

Two-time Commonwealth Games 800m champion Wycliffe Kinyamal emerged second in the two-lap race after clocking 1:46.61 behind Algeria’s Slimane Moula who timed 1:46.06 while another Algerian Djamel Sedjati sealed the podium positions in 1:46.97.

Kenya’s Noah Kibet who has been training in the USA finished a distance eighth after clocking his season's best time of 1:49.95.

The world lead time in the distance is currently held by Morocco’s Oussama El Bouchayby 1:45.31 with the meeting record being held by David Rudisha who timed 1:43.00 in 2010.

In the 3,000m steeplechase women, the World Under-20 champion Faith Cherotich emerged third after clocking season's best time of 9:06.43 in a race won by Kenyan-born Bahraini Yavi Winfred Mutile who ran a world lead time of 9:04.38 while Ethiopia’s Almayew Sembo was second in 9:05.83.

The world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech finished fourth in season's best 9:06.90 while Jackline Chepkoech was a distant seventh after clocking her season's best time of 9:17.15.

Ethiopian athletes took the first three positions in the 3,000m race with Lamecha Girma clocking meet record and world lead time of 7:26:18 ahead of Selemon Barega who clocked his personal best of 7:27.16 while Berihu Aregawi settled for third in seasons best time of 7:27.61.

Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya was in fifth place after timing his season's best of 7:3672 while Ishmael Kipkurui was in ninth position having clocked his personal best of 7:39.84.