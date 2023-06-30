Ethiopians, Tanzanians ready to silence Kenyans in Nairobi Marathon

The organisers of this year’s Nairobi City Marathon scheduled for Sunday were poised to close entries Friday evening once they hit their target limit of 15,000 participants.

That happened as five runners from Ethiopia arrived in the country on Thursday and Friday ahead of the second edition of the marathon that will be staged on the Nairobi Expressway.

“We had already registered over 13, 500 participants by midday and were fast approaching our target of 15, 000,” said the Nairobi City Marathon chief executive, Barnaba Korir.

“Our target will enable us to manage the race well hence we should close before the deadline on Saturday evening,” said Korir.

“The response has been overwhelming especially today.”

Hailemichael Assefa Mekonnen, who finished fourth at Zurich San Sebastián Marathon in Spain in November and Tsehay Chaka arrived on Thursday ready for the men’s and women’s full marathon respectively.

Accompanying them are Ayelu Lema, who will also battle in the women’s marathon with Atinafu Tismaw going for the top honours in men’s marathon.

Tirunesh Chalachew Asmama, who is due to make her debut in the women’s marathon arrived yesterday while her compatriots Meseret Aragaw and Adisu Bekele were also expected for the men’s 42km.

Aragaw, who has personal best two hours, 10 minutes and 09 seconds, finished second at the Taipei Marathon in 2021 and third at the same race last year.

Aragaw was also placed ninth at the Daegu International Marathon last year and won the H.C. Andersen Marathon in 2019 in Denmark.

Also arriving yesterday were the Tanzanian duo of Raphael Tunu and Stephen Hadu, who finished 10th at the Rock ‘n’ Roll Madrid Marathon in 2019.

The Ethiopians and Tanzanians will have the defending champion Brimin Misoi from Elgeyo Marakwet among other top elite Kenyans to contend with.

Even though this year’s winner will get a cash prize of Sh3.5 million, it is still Africa’s richest marathon.

All the top 20 finishers will each earn prize money.

Last year, the winners pocketed Sh6.9 million each in the prize fund that covered the top 10 placed finishers.

All the races will start at Douglas Wakiihuri Road (former Aerodrome Road) but will end at different points inside the Nyayo National Stadium.