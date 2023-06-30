Nairobi Marathon: Local athletes eye breakthrough to global scene

Many Kenyan runners use local marathons as a launching pad to bigger races abroad.

It is no different with the Nairobi City Marathon.

Athletes participating in the second edition of the marathon will test their endurance, speed, and tactical game as they no doubt look to excel will thinking of the future.

Sunday’s marathon comes at a time when athletes are preparing for the second half of the season which normally starts in August to December.

Three-time Boston Marathon champions Ibrahim Hussein, who is also the Nairobi City Marathon race director, reckoned that a local event with good prize money is very attractive for talented athletes who are running well but have never been exposed.

He explained that Kenya has always produced some of the best road runners and having more of such events will help athletes showcase their talents hence giving them an opportunity to compete internationally.

“If you look at the start list of this marathon, you will realise that most of the names are either new or have competed in the local races. The race will give them an opportunity to get contracts. It is easier for managers to judge them because they will be able to see how an athlete competes,” said Hussein.

Hussein also said that most of the athletes entered to run tomorrow have been categorised as Class “B” and “C”.

“I’m glad that Athletics Kenya and the government of Kenya under the Ministry of Sports is serious about the project and it will go a long way in helping athletes both in terms of prize money won and also global recognition,” he added.

Last year’s men’s winner Brimin Misoi is back to defend his title.