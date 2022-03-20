Ethiopians reign in 3,000m final as Kenya misses out on medal

Selemon Barega and Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia

Gold medallist Ethiopia's Selemon Barega (left) and silver medallist Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma cross the line at the end of the men's 3000 metres final on the third day of The World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, on March 20, 2022.


Photo credit: Andrej Isakovic | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Barega clocked 7 minutes, 41.38 seconds to claim the title as Girma finished a close second in 7:41.63
  • Scott registered a Season Best of 7:42.02 in finishing third ahead of Simiu who clocked 7:42.97
  • The other Kenyan Jacob Krop settled fifth in 7:43.26

In Belgrade

Selemon Barega Sunday led compatriot Lamecha Girma to a Ethiopia 1-2 in the World Indoor Championships men's 3,000 metres final here at the Stark Arena. 

Marc Scott of Great Britain stayed close to the Ethiopians in the homestretch to deny Kenya's Daniel Simiu a place in the podium. 

Barega clocked 7 minutes, 41.38 seconds to claim the title as Girma finished a close second in 7:41.63. 

Scott registered a Season Best of 7:42.02 in finishing third ahead of Simiu who clocked 7:42.97. The other Kenyan Jacob Krop settled fifth in 7:43.26.  

More to follow...


