Ethiopians reign in 3,000m final as Kenya misses out on medal
In Belgrade
Selemon Barega Sunday led compatriot Lamecha Girma to a Ethiopia 1-2 in the World Indoor Championships men's 3,000 metres final here at the Stark Arena.
Marc Scott of Great Britain stayed close to the Ethiopians in the homestretch to deny Kenya's Daniel Simiu a place in the podium.
Barega clocked 7 minutes, 41.38 seconds to claim the title as Girma finished a close second in 7:41.63.
Scott registered a Season Best of 7:42.02 in finishing third ahead of Simiu who clocked 7:42.97. The other Kenyan Jacob Krop settled fifth in 7:43.26.
