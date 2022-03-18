Tactical Hailu strikes Africa’s first gold in Belgrade

In Belgrade

Ethiopia struck Africa’s first gold medal of this year’s World Indoor Championships when Lemlem Hailu held off a stiff challenge from USA’s newcomer Elinor Purrier St. Pierre to win the 3,000 metres final here on Friday night.

Hailu won in a season’s best eight minutes, 41.82 seconds with St. Pierre taking silver in 8:42.04 and Ethiopia’s Ejegayehu Taye completing the podium places in 8:42.23 for bronze.

Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet fought brilliantly but ran out of gas in the second half finishing a distant 10th in 8:47.50 while Edinah Jebitok (8:53.25) wound up 14th.

The silver will certainly motivate American St. Pierre ahead of her home outdoor World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

“I knew I had a perfect lead-up to this so I knew a medal was possible so I just believed in myself,” she celebrated.

“I'm really looking forward to Eugene for the worlds outdoors now. I've raced there many times and it's very special. This is definitely a confidence booster.”

In Friday evening’s show-stopper women’s 60 metres final, perennial Swiss bridesmaid Mujinga Kambundji finally sat on the high table, running a clever race to win in 6.96 seconds.

She warded off the American pair of Mikiah Brisco (6.99) and Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04), both finishing in personal best times to secure the minor medals.

Jamaica’s hot favourite Brianna Williams could only manage fifth in a personal best 7.04, some 0.05 seconds behind Poland’s fourth placer Ewa Swoboda.

In the men’s long jump final, Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) leapt to a world lead 8.55 metres to add the world indoor title to the Olympic gold that he won in Tokyo last year.

Sweden’s Thobias Montlier (8.38) took silver and his compatriot Marquis Dendy (8.27) completed the podium positions.

Portugal’s Auriol Domingo (20.43m) won the women’s shot putt gold, beating USA’s chasing Chase Ealey (20.21) and Dutchwoman Jessica Schilder (19.48) to the top podium place.

“To go first time in my career over 20 metres is just an incredible feeling,” an excited Domingo said after her victory.

“I knew I was ready for this strong improvement; I was strongly prepared this winter. But I wasn't sure when I'm able to fulfil all my potential.

“Finally, I have managed to show my best result at the right time and at the right place. Tonight I felt calm and was really confident. I have no words to describe this feeling to become the world champion, to be back on the top of the world again.”

In the women’s pentathlon, Belgium’s Noor Vidts won the 800m final event in a personal best 2:08.81 to cling onto gold with a total of 4,929 points, beating Poland’s Adrianna Sulek (4,851 points) to second place while American Kendell Williams (4,680) took bronze.

Selected final results on Friday

Women’s 3,000m:

1. Lemlem Hailu (Ethiopia) 8:41.82

2. Elinor Purrier St. Pierre (USA) 8:42.04

3. Ejegayehu Taye (Ethiopia) 8:42.23

4. Gabriela Debues-Stafford (Canada) 8:42.89

5. Dawit Seyaum (Ethiopia) 8:44.55

6. Jessica Hull (Australia) 8:44.97

7. Alicia Monson (USA) 8:46.39

8. Rahel Daniel (Eritrea) 8:46.65

9. Laura Galvan (Mexico) 8:46.65

10. Beatrice Chebet (Kenya) 8:47.50

14. Edinah Jebitok (Kenya) 8:53.25

Women’s 60m:

1. Mujinga Kambundji (Switzerland) 6.96

2. Mikiah Brisco (USA) 6.99

3. Marybeth Sant-Price (USA) 7.04

4. Ewa Swaboda (Poland) 7.04

Women’s Shot Putt:

1. Auriol Domingo (Portugal) 20.43m

2. Chase Ealey (USA) 20.21

3. Jessica Schilder (Netherlands) 19.48

4. Fanny Roos (Sweden) 19.22

Women’s pentathlon:

1. Noor Vidts (Belgium) 4,929 points

2. Adrianna Sulek (Poland) 4,851

3. Kendell Williams (USA) 4,680

4. Holly Mills (Great Britain) 4,673

Men’s long jump:

1. Miltiadis Tentoglou (Greece) 8.55m

2. Thobias Montlier (Sweden) 8.38

3. Marquis Dendy (USA) 8.27

4. Jarrion Lawson (USA) 8.19