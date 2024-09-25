Emmanuel Wanyonyi: From lowly herdboy to Olympic champion

Emmanuel Wanyonyi’s journey from hardship to Olympic glory is a story of resilience and determination.

Born in Saboti, Trans Nzoia County, in a family of 12, Wanyonyi’s early years were marked by poverty. His older siblings couldn’t afford an education, and after starting school in 2011, Wanyonyi dropped out by Standard Three to find work and help support his family.

In 2018, his father gave him Sh300 to buy running shoes, but was sadly murdered the same day and never lived to see his son running.

At a young age, Wanyonyi took up various manual jobs, including herding cattle for as little as Sh350 a month in Kitale.

Despite his meager earnings, he shared what little he made with his mother to help buy food for the family. In 2016, after saving some money, he bought five iron sheets and built a small house back home.

Team Kenya medalists (from left) Beatrice Chebet, Ronald Kwemoi, Benson Kipruto, Faith Kipyegon and Emmanuel Wanyonyi (seated) at an official photo shoot during a reception hosted for Team Kenya by the city of Miramas on August 12, 2024 following the Paris Olympic Games. Photo credit: PHOTO | ELIAS MAKORI

In an interview with NTV’s weekly SportOn! show on Monday night, hosted by Bernard Ndong and James Wokabi, Wanyonyi, 20, said, "I asked myself how long will I be employed, and that’s why I decided to save some money and later went back home."

In 2017, Wanyonyi’s life took a significant turn when he saw athletes training near his home. Inspired by their dedication, he borrowed shoes from a friend and began training. Although it was tough at first, he pushed himself to keep going. His talent didn’t go unnoticed, and teachers encouraged him to return to school and run for them.

His breakthrough came in 2019 at the Regional Primary School Games in Kapsabet, Nandi County, where his performance impressed the principal of Kosirai High School, who enrolled him. At Kosirai, he met Olympic champion Janeth Jepkosgei, who introduced him to his current coach, Claudio Berardelli.

Wanyonyi’s determination paid off when he qualified for the World Under-20 National Trials, earning a spot to represent Kenya. At the 2021 World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, he won gold in the 800m, marking his emergence on the global stage.

Fast forward to 2024, Wanyonyi became an Olympic champion in Paris, capping off a stellar season. His win came after a tightly contested race, where he beat Canada’s Marco Arop by a fraction of a second, clocking 1:41.19 to secure gold.

“I had a lot of pressure because after qualifying alone from the Kenyan contingent, I knew I had to retain the title Korir won in 2021,” Wanyonyi said, referring to Emmanuel Korir, the previous Olympic champion. “Competing with the top athletes pushed me to work hard, especially in the last few meters to the finish line. I’m glad I managed to win the title.”

His journey to the top also included winning the Diamond League title and setting personal bests. Wanyonyi credited his experience at the Kenyan national trials for boosting his confidence, especially after running the fastest 800m time on Kenyan soil.

“That race gave me confidence, knowing that I can run from the front and even finish faster,” he said. “At the Paris Diamond League, we also recorded impressive times, where I managed to lower my personal best to 1:41.58, thanks to the national trials, which motivated me.”

800m Olympics champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi gifts the Italian Ambassador Roberto Natali with a Kenyan jersey

at the Italian Embassy in Nairobi on September 16, 2024. Photo credit: Bernard Rotich | Nation Media Group

Wanyonyi’s success has not only transformed his life but also that of his family. With his earnings from athletics, he has built a decent house for his mother, ensuring his younger siblings now have access to education—something he could only dream of as a child. Reflecting on his journey, he said, “I’m happy that my career is progressing well and that I’ve been able to change my family’s life.”

Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Kenya celebrates after winning the Men's 800m final during the Brussels Diamond League a the King Baudouin Stadium in Belgium on September 14, 2024

Photo credit: Johanna Geron | Reuters

"I'm sure if my father was alive now I would be living with him and my mother," he noted.

From herding cattle to Olympic glory, Wanyonyi’s story is one of perseverance, showing how determination and the right opportunities can turn even the toughest challenges into success.