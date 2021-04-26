Eliud Kipchoge leads athletes in getting Covid-19 jab

World record holder and Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge poses next to a Kenya Tourism Board tee banner at the finish line of the NN Mission Marathon on April 18, 2021 at the Twente Airport in Enschede, the Netherlands. Kipchoge won the ‘NN Mission Marathon’ race in two hours, four minutes and 30 seconds. Kenya Tourism Board were among the race sponsors through the ‘Magical Kenya’ brand.
 

Photo credit: NN RUNNING TEAM

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Those who have benefited from the vaccine are all personnel working on Safari Rally, World Athletics Under-20 Championships in athletics, World Athletics Continental Tour’s Kip Keino Classic and the 2021 Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy.
  • Others are Sports Kenya, the Kenya Academy of Sports, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya, Sports, Arts and Social Development Fund and all Ministry of Sports frontline staffers.

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge was among Kenyan athletes who received their Covid-19 vaccination at Kenyatta University Referral Hospital on Monday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.