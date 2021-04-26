Doping: CS Amina lauds DCI for arresting forgery suspect

President Uhuru Kenyatta with WRC Safari Rally chief executive officer Phineas Kimathi (left) and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed at Soysambu Competitive Sectionon April 24, 2021 from where the President followed the African Rally Championship Equator Rally’s action.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Ayumba Ayodi

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Amina said that to align our laws to the new World Anti-doping Code 2021 and newly introduced international standards, President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the Anti-doping Amendment Act 2020.
  • “Kenya is committed to the fight against doping and we remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the agenda of anti-doping and clean sport is achieved in our country and across the world,” the ministry concluded.

Cabinet Secretary Sports Amina Mohamed has welcomed the progress made by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in arresting a forgery suspect believed to be part of an international conspiracy ring, out to tarnish Kenya's image in the athletics world.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.