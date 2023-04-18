Eliud Kipchoge: I had a problem with my leg

A problematic leg after 30 kilometres ruined world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge’s moment of glory at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Olympic marathon champion Kipchoge said his performance wasn’t affected by the rainy weather in the American city.

Kipchoge, who went into Boston with 17 wins out of 19 in the marathon and a course record in mind, finished sixth in two hours, nine minutes and 23 seconds, the slowest marathon time of his career.

Compatriot Evans Chebet retained the title after timing 2:05:54.

“I had a problem with my leg and it wasn’t easy to continue strong after 30km, but I felt the drive to finish the race despite the hurdle,” said Kipchoge.

“It wasn’t the weather but my left foot that was the problem.

Kipchoge said he will take a break to discuss with his team on his plans for the fall season.

“Sport is about good days and bad days, Monday was one of those days,” explained Kipchoge, but acknowledged that the outcome from Monday’s race distablised everything, hence he isn’t sure if he will compete in the New York Marathon on November 5.

“I don’t know yet. I need to go back, rearrange and come back with a solid program,” said Kipchoge.

Kipchoge, 38, had hoped to set a new course record in Boston as he targets to be the first man in history to set new course records in all the six World Marathon Majors.

Kipchoge, who was making his first appearance in Boston, holds course records in Tokyo (2:02:40), London (2:02:37) and Berlin (2:01:09). New York City is now the only remaining marathon he is yet to compete in.

"In sports you win and you lose and there is always tomorrow to set a new challenge," said Kipchoge, who is regarded as the Great of All Times (G.O.A.T) in marathon, after losing the battle on Monday.