Eliud Kipchoge coy about Paris 2024 Olympics

Eliud Kipchoge

Kenya's World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge (left) poses with Paris Saint-Germain's French striker Kylian Mbappe in Paris, France on October 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |

By  Michael Kirwa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipchoge, who is a Paris 2024 ambassador, lauded the ingenuity of these efforts.
  • "Paris 2024 will be unique. The idea to introduce a mass marathon participation of over 20,000 people and the hosting of the opening and closing ceremony of the games on the streets, will give the public an experience of a lifetime," Kipchoge said.

The years have creased on Eliud Kipchoge's face and, it is not surprising that since defending his Olympic title in Tokyo, everyone is curious to know if he will compete in the Paris 2024 Games.

