Sheila Cherop Mutai

Sheila Cherop Mutai, the proprietor of Eldoret’s Leica Beauty Salon where Faith Kipyegon has her hair done.

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Athletics

Premium

Why this Eldoret hair stylist is on the edge as Faith Kipyegon chases third title

By  James Mwamba

Senior Sub Editor

Nation Media group

What you need to know:

  • Afterwards, Kipyegon sent warm regards to Cherop and the rest of her fans watching her from back home.
  • “I know Cherop and the rest of the fans will be watching. I hope to make them proud,” she said.

In the headlines