American Noah Lyles wins 100m gold, Omanyala seventh

Kenya’s hopes of claiming its first medal in men’s 100 metres at the World Championships went up in smoke when Commonwealth Games 100m champion Ferdinand Omanyala finished seventh in the final on Sunday.

Omanyala took off to a slow start in the tension-packed final, leaving him to chase the pack in in vain as he clocked 10.07 seconds at World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Omanyala, the Africa 100m champion and record holder, made history as the first Kenyan to reach the men’s 100m final at the world championships.

American world 200m champion Noah Lyle won the race in a world lead of 9.83, beating World under-20 100m champion and record holder Letsile Tebogo from Botswana to second place in a national record time of 9.88.

The feat was enough to see Tebogo make history as the first African to win a medal in the history of the World Athletics Championships.