Kenya's Simiu wins silver in 10,000m at World Athletics Championships
What you need to know:
- Cheptegei, who has been battling injuries, made a comeback at the right time, blowing away the field at the bell to win in season’s best 27:51.42.
Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo Sunday won silver in the men's 10,000m to hand the country its first medal of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Simiu produced a late kick to settle for silver in 27 minutes and 52.60 seconds to finish second as Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei retained his world title.
Cheptegei, who has been battling injuries, made a comeback at the right time, blowing away the field at the bell to win in season’s best 27:51.42.
Cheptegei joins Ethiopian duo Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele and Britain's Mo Farah in winning three successive 10,000m titles.