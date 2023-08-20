Kenya's Simiu wins silver in 10,000m at World Athletics Championships

Daniel Simiu Ebenyo

Second-placed Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo celebrates after competing in the men's 10,000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 20, 2023.
 

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

By  Ayumba Ayodi  &  James Mwamba

  • Cheptegei, who has been battling injuries, made a comeback at the right time, blowing away the field at the bell to win in season’s best 27:51.42.

Kenya's Daniel Simiu Ebenyo Sunday won silver in the men's 10,000m to hand the country its first medal of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Simiu produced a late kick to settle for silver in 27 minutes and 52.60 seconds to finish second as Ugandan Joshua Cheptegei retained his world title.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei cross the finish line to win the men's 10,000m final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 20, 2023.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

Cheptegei joins Ethiopian duo Haile Gebrselassie and Kenenisa Bekele and Britain's Mo Farah in winning three successive 10,000m titles.

