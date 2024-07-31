Dutch athlete Hassan opts out of 1,500m at Olympics

Paris

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan will defend her Tokyo Olympic 5,000 metres and 10,000 titles and take on the marathon in Paris, she said on Wednesday, taking on an astonishing agenda even though she has dropped the 1,500 from her programme.

Hassan, who was initially registered to compete in all four events, sent shockwaves through the sport when she attempted an unprecedented Tokyo treble three years ago.

One of the toughest fighters on the track, Hassan fell during her opening 1,500 heat but came roaring back to advance and ultimately take bronze.

She later said that the stress of chasing the Tokyo agenda left her exhausted but was all smiles as she announced a gruelling new programme for Paris.

"I'm really curious what's going to happen," the Ethiopian-born runner told reporters.

Hassan will begin her Olympic campaign with the 5,000 opening round on Friday and the final set for Monday.

With the 10,000 medal race scheduled for Aug. 9, she will have less than 48 hours' rest before attempting the marathon, making for an astonishingly tough assignment.

"For anyone else this would be insane!" retired U.S. sprinting great Michael Johnson wrote on social media platform X. "I don't believe there's ever been an athlete who enjoys racing more than Sifan Hassan."

Her plan means that Kenya's Faith Kipyegon will have one fewer rival to worry about as she goes for an unprecedented third straight 1,500 title after breaking her own world record at the distance earlier this month at the Paris Diamond League meeting.

Kipyegon, the first woman to claim a 1,500-5,000 double at the worlds last year, will await Hassan in the 5,000 in Paris.

'So gruelling'

Hassan has already shown she can be a lethal force in the marathon, winning on her London debut in 2023 and later that year in Chicago with the second-fastest time ever.

In March this year she was fourth in the Tokyo Marathon, another of the world marathon majors.

"I don't think I could do that on the women's side... the training is so gruelling for the marathon," said Josh Kerr, Britain's men's 1,500 world champion. "She's so well rounded."

Hassan told reporters she had spent much of her pre-Olympic practice in Park City, Utah, to take advantage of the altitude, pushing herself through a challenging few months of training.

"I'm really nervous (for) the marathon... that's why I really pushed myself," she said.

The Paris marathon course is expected to be particularly tricky, with plenty of hills, but Hassan told reporters she would use nerves to her advantage as she steps out of her comfort zone.