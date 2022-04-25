Dominate Kenyans rule weekend marathon races

Kenyans over the weekend registered mixed results in different marathon races that took place across the world.

In Hamburg Marathon in Germany, Kapsabet-based Cyprian Kotut bagged victory after timing 2:04:47 ahead of Uganda’s Stephen Kissa who set a new Ugandan national record of 2:04:48 while Ethiopia’s Workineh Tadese sealed the podium position in 2:05:07.

Kotut trains at the 2Running Club and his performance comes a week after his training mates Evans Chebet and Benson Kipruto took the first and third positions during last week’s Boston Marathon race.

Kotut said that the race was tough but he had done good preparations.

“I must admit that it was really tough but I gave my best. The win by Evans Chebet in the Boston Marathon whom we train together gave me confidence to do well because we were in the same programme. I’m happy I did well,” said Kotut.

In the women category, Ethiopia’s Yamlezerf Yehualaw clocked the fastest time running a course record of 2:17:23 ahead of her compatriots Fikrte Wereta (2:26:15) and Bone Cheluke (2:26:53) who were in the second and third positions respectively.

In Vienna Marathon in Austria, Kenya’s Cosmas Muteti won the race in 2:06:53 ahead of his compatriot Leonard Langat who clocked 2:06:59 while Eritrea’s Oqbe Kibrom settled for third position in 2:07:25.

In the women's category, Vibian Chepkirui defended her title after winning the race in a course record of 2:20:59 ahead of another Kenyan Ruth Chebitok who clocked 2:21:03 while Sheila Jerotich finished third in 2:23:01.

In the Enschede Marathon in Netherlands, Julius Tuwei timed 2:07:43 ahead of his compatriot Enock Onchari who clocked 2:07:52 while Ethiopia’s Tadu Abate came in third timing 2:07:59.

In the women category, Maurine Chepkemoi won the race clocking 2:21:10 ahead of Ethiopia’s Alemtsehay Asefa (2:24:42) and Kenya’s Caroline Jepchirchir (2:26:11) who came in second and third respectively.

In Padova Marathon in Italy, Alfonce Kibiwott won in 2:10:01 ahead of his compatriots Elijah Kirwa (2:12:25) and Gilbert Chumba (2:13:20) who came in second and third positions respectively.

The women's category saw Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei bag victory clocking 2:31:21 ahead of Eritrea’s Lemlem Khasay who clocked 2:35:53 while Italy’s Anna Incerti was third in 2:36:23.

In the Gifu Half Marathon in Japan, Alexander Mutiso won the race in 59:56 ahead of Bernard Koech (59:57) and Emmanuel Maru (59:58) who were in second and third positions respectively with Kenyans taking the first nine positions.