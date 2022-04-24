AK Track and Field Championships moved

Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field Championships have been brought forward to April 26-28.

The event, which was initially scheduled for April 28 to 30, has been brought forward due to the funeral programme of President Mwai Kibaki which would have affected the three-day event.

AK will use the championships to select a team that will represent Kenya at the Africa Senior Championships set for Mauritius from June 8 to 12.

“We have brought forward the championships due to the state funeral for the former president Mwai Kibaki and there was no other date we would have set apart from bringing the event forward. We apologise to the teams for the short notice but we hope they will arrive in good time and get set for the three-day event,” said AK Nairobi branch chairman Barnaba Korir.

Korir is confident a strong team will be selected for the continental event.

Athletes from 14 regions, Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and the Universities will battle it out in various races during the championships.

“This year we are privileged because we have various events happening across the world and this is to the advantage of the athletes who I want to encourage to participate. We expect to select a team that will be able to represent Kenya well during the Africa Senior Championships and I hope they will do well,” said Korir.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist in 3,000m steeplechase Abraham Kibiwott has set his eyes on the trials.

“The season has started well and I will be competing during the championships to see how my body will react. I have prepared well for the race and I hope to be on the podium,” said Kibiwott.

Also to watch in the trials is the recently crowned Kenya Defence Championships 10,000m winner Joyce Chepkemoi who will be battling it with former World Cross Country champion Irene Cheptai, Alice Aprot, Iten-based Purity Komen among others.

Various athletes will also be competing to gauge themselves as they set eyes on upcoming races which include Kip Keino Classic, the World Athletics Gold Tour in Nairobi on May 7 and Diamond League which kicks off next month in Doha, Qatar.