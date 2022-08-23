Determined Chelimo in race to meet target

World 10,000 metres bronze medallist Margaret Chelimo will compete in the 3,000m race during the Lausanne Diamond League on Friday.

The Wanda Diamond League series is heading to the homestretch and athletes are making a last minute dash to collect points before the season comes to an end.

After the Lausanne Diamond League, the Brussels leg will be held on September 2 followed by the Zurich Diamond League on September 7-8 which will wrap up the series.

Chelimo, who trains in Kapsabet, Nandi County under the 2Running Athletics Club, said that she has trained well and is looking forward to good results in the remaining races.

“My training has been good. I’m happy to have finished third during the Silesia Diamond League two weeks ago. I also won bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA last month. I have not had a break because my season is still on,” said Chelimo, who has a personal best of eight minutes, 21:53 (8:21:53).

She told Nation Sport that she is satisfied with her progress so far, but will strive meet target.

“I had to cancel some races including Doha Diamond League, Rabat Diamond League and Birmingham Diamond League because of a nerve injury early in the season. I took it easy since my main focus was the World Athletics Championships,” said Chelimo.

“By pulling out of the three Diamond League races that helped me because I was able to heal and focus on the world championships and I am glad to have won gold in my first appearance. That was a milestone for me,” she said.

Chelimo also competed in the 5,000m race in Oregon but finished fourth position.

Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay won gold, Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet bagged silver and another Ethiopian Dawit Seyaum, settled for a bronze medal.

During the 2017 London World Athletics Championships Chelimo came home in a distant position 12 in the 5,000m race, before upgrading to a silver medal during the 2019 Doha World Athletics Championships.

Chelimo will be competing against a strong field which consists of Ethiopians Hawi Feysa, who has a personal best of 8:39.88, Birke Haylom (9:09.9), Fantu Worku (8:30.76) and Axumawit Embaye (8:43.83).