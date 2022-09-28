Defending champion Jepkosgei promises fast time in London

In London

Defending champion Joyciline Jepkosgei and World marathon silver medallist Judith Korir have promised to run fast times at this year's London marathon on Sunday in the British capital.

Jepkosgei, 28, said she has trained well for the last four months in Iten and will be looking to lower her best time.

“I am much better now than in April, so expect a fast race if the pacesetters will do their work,” said Jepkosgei, who will be eyeing her third Majors victory, having followed up her maiden New York City Marathon win in 2019 with London Marathon glory last year.

“We have four athletes who have run under two hours and 18 minutes. Note that I am the second fastest in the field, “said Jepkosgei before joining Korir in their evening session at De Vere Beaumont, Windsor, on the outskirts of London on Wednesday.

“You see every athlete always wants to do better than the previous race. I am not different...I want to lower my personal best on Sunday,” declared Jepkosgei.

Jepkosgei joined the league of the world’s greatest marathoners to have won London, one of the most prestigious race in the World Marathon Majors, triumphing in a personal best time of two hours, 17 minutes and 43 seconds.

Jepkosgei hopes that the current favourable weather will hold for a good race on Sunday.

“We ran under rainy and chilly conditions last year but this weather is promising. I love it,” said Jepkosgei, who hopes to represent Kenya at the World Athletics Championships next year and 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“You see if you have invested well in a race, you tend to fear nothing and that is why I want to show up strongly on Sunday thought I know we have good athletes with incredible times in the pack,” said Jepkosgei.

“Everything has fallen in place the way I want this year and all I pray for God to deliver a good race for me,” said Jepkosogei, who has been training under coach Nicholas Koech since June.

It will be Jepkosgei’s second race this year having finished seventh at Boston Marathon in 2:24:43 on April 18.

Despite not having focused on finishing the race just like last year, the 26-year-old Korir, who has been told to go full length, hope to return good times.

“I knew I would pace-set, having come from the World Athletics Championships in July, but I was told to cover the full course two weeks ago,” said Korir, who will be competing in her eighth marathon.

“I will give it a shot and who knows...I could end up the winner.”

Korir’s best Championship results was when she claimed silver for Kenya in a personal best of 2:18:20 at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, United States in July this year

However, Korir, who trains with women’s marathon World Record holder Brigid Kosgei is Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet, won Paris Marathon this year and Abu Dhabi Maraton in 2021.

She also won the 2019 Belgrade and Venice Marathon races.