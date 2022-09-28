From pacesetter to competitor: Korir ready for first Majors

World marathon silver medallist, Judith Korir, is positive of posting a good result in the London Marathon this Sunday, despite her late entry to the elite women’s race.

It was literally a race against time for Korir and her coach Erick Kimaiyo to fine tune for the Majors race in England following the late confirmation.

Initially, Korir’s assignment in London was to pace for her teammate, world marathon record holder Brigid Kosgei, who was aiming to claim a third London title.

However, Kosgei was forced to withdraw from the race with a hamstring injury and as a result, Korir was elevated from pacesetter to competitor. This will in fact be her Majors debut.

But she is not new to the big stage. She won a silver medal in marathon at the World Championships in Oregon, USA in July.

She did her last speed work session at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County on Monday after travelling more than 100km by road from her base in Kapsait, Elgeyo Marakwet County before flying out to Europe.

Satisfied

Korir was not entirely satisfied with her training though confessing she had not been initially preparing for the full marathon.

“I took a short break after the World Championships and I started my training in August, my first objective to pace for my friend and mentor Kosgei. It’s unfortunate that she picked a hamstring injury and I now have to step up and compete in her stead.

“Even so, my preparations went on well and I’m happy my coach has guided me well and asked me to have courage because this is my first Majors marathon race. I am to run well and we will see how it goes in London on Sunday,” said Korir.

“I know I will be competing with some of the finest athletes from Kenya and around the world including our rivals from Ethiopia. I am learning.”

She started this season with a fourth place finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in February before winning the Paris Marathon in April before her silver medal outing in Oregon of 2:18:20.