Defending champion Barsosio out of Nairobi City Marathon

The second edition of the Nairobi City Marathon will see a new women's champion crowned.

This after defending champion Agnes Barsosio picked up a hamstring injury during training ruling her out of Sunday's race. In an interview with Nation Sport, Barsosio said she was disappointed with the development, but vowed to return stronger.

“I want to wish the athletes who will be competing at the Nairobi City Marathon on Sunday the best. I would have loved to compete and retain my title, but it is tricky for me,” said Barsosio on phone from her training base in Marura, Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County.

Last year, Barsosio stormed to victory after timing 2:24:45 ahead of Shyline Jepkorir who clocked 2:29:04 with Sharon Cherop coming third in 2:29:37.

Jepkorir has been selected to represent Kenya at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary set for August, while Cherop was second at the Kigali International Peace Marathon two weeks ago.

Former World Cross Country junior champion Pauline Korikwiang will be among the favourites to win the women's race on Sunday.

Korikwiang, who trains under the 2 Running Club in Kapsabet, Nandi County, registered for the race after failing to secure a visa for a race in France last month.

“I know the race is competitive but I’m going to do my best and see how it will go,” said Korikwiang.

It will be her second marathon after emerging second at the Stockholm Marathon last year.

“I’m still new in the distance and looking forward to a good race because it feels good running in Kenyan soil where everybody is good especially in the long distance races and that sharpens an athlete to become tough,” she added.

Other athletes who will be competing in the women's category include Mercy Chebet, Grace Kinyua, Terry Maina, Lilian Chebii, Monica Gitau, Sheila Chepkech among others.

The winners in both categories will go home Sh 3.5 million richer, down from Sh6 million awarded in the last edition.