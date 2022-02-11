Date set for fourth edition of Eldoret City Marathon

The organisers of Africa's richest race, the Eldoret City Marathon, on Friday urged more locals to register for the fourth edition set for April 10.

During the launch, the race director, two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, said that last year was challenging due to the suspension of sports which forced the organisers to push the race to June from April.

“We expect more athletes to register because it’s now open. We also expect more sponsors to come on board because this is an international race where we expect athletes from other countries to come and compete,” said Tanui.

Over the years, the race organisers have been putting measures in place to ensure the race attains global standards. Their efforts payed off last year, when the race was ranked by Abbott World Marathon Majors, making it the only event in Kenya to be recognised by the marathon body.

After that milestone, the organisers have been keen to step up the technical aspects of the race, and this year’s edition will also be timed electronically. This make the times posted by athletes in the race more accurate and authentic.

At the moment, Eldoret City Marathon is the highest paying marathon in Africa with winners, both men and women going home Sh3.5 million (USD 35,000) richer with the top 20 finishers also getting financial rewards.

In last year’s edition, Mercy Kipchumba and 2016 Valencia Marathon champion Victor Kipchirchir won the 42km race.

Kipchirchir set a new course record in the men's race after clocking two hours, eight minutes and 54 seconds. Leonard Langat (2:10:40) and Emmanuel Bor (2:11:10) completed the podium.

In the women's race, Kipchumba - who ran in a pack of five athletes - maintained her pace alongside her training partner Judith Korir before surging forward in the last kilometre to win the race.

She crossed the line in 2:28:07 ahead of Korir (2:28:29) while Jackline Chelal was third in 2:29:46.