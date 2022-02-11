Date set for fourth edition of Eldoret City Marathon

Moses Tanui

From left: Former 5,000m world champion Benjamin Limo , race director Moses Tanui, Uasin Gishu County Executive Officer in charge of sports Joseph Kurgat, Uasin Gishu County deputy governor Daniel Chemno and the race chairman Andrew Chelogoi holding bibs during the launch of the Eldoret City Marathon on February 10, 2022. The race shall be held on April 10 in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. 

  • During the launch, the race director, two-time Boston Marathon champion Moses Tanui, said that last year was challenging due to the suspension of sports which forced the organisers to push the race to June from April.

The organisers of Africa's richest race, the Eldoret City Marathon, on Friday urged more locals to register for the fourth edition set for April 10.

